AZAL lists persons who can visit Azerbaijan during COVID-19 besides country's citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

Trend:

After the resumption of flights in some directions in Azerbaijan, questions arose about who can visit Azerbaijan besides the citizens of the country, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has prepared a special list on this matter.

Thus, in addition to Azerbaijani citizens, the following categories of persons are allowed on special flights operated by the AZAL from foreign countries to Baku:

- heads and employees of foreign diplomatic missions and consulates accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as members of their families;

- foreigners, one of the parents, whose child, spouse, or spouse is a citizen of Azerbaijan;

- foreigners who have permission to work in Azerbaijan;

- foreigners who have a permit for temporary or permanent residence in Azerbaijan;

- foreign students studying in higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan.