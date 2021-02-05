Baku Metro talks possible resumption of passenger traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The Baku Metro is ready to receive passengers at any time, Spokesman for the Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

The spokesman noted that the decision to resume passenger traffic in the metro depends on the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Despite the suspension of operation, the metro regularly takes measures to maintain the tunnels, stations, machinery, and equipment in proper condition, and is fully ready to start serving passengers,” said Mammadov.