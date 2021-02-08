Most COVID-19 infection cases in Baku fall on Binagadi district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Most COVID-19 cases recorded in Azerbaijan’s Baku fell on the Binagadi district (15.1 percent), Trend reports on Feb.8 referring to the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The district is followed by the districts of Khatai - 13.1 percent, Yasamal - 12.2 percent, and Sabunchu – 10.8 percent.

Some 8.1 percent of all coronavirus cases registered in the capital accounted for Narimanov district, 7.8 percent - for Nasimi district, 7 percent - for Nizami district, 6.9 percent - for Khazar district, 5.3 percent - for Garadagh district, and 5 percent – for Sabail district.

The smallest number of coronavirus infections in the capital was recorded in the Pirallahi district.