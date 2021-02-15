Azerbaijan launches second stage of COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was already injected into 4 medical workers of Azerbaijan on Feb. 15, Sevda Aslanova, Head Physician of the Sabail District 2nd City Polyclinic of Baku City, told Trend.

The procedure will be the same as for the first dose of the vaccine, she said.

“At 9 a.m., on Feb.15, the second stage of coronavirus vaccination began, which concerns health workers vaccinated in the first stage. This week 127 people will receive the second dose of the vaccine,” Aslanova added.

Aslanova noted that 20 people will be vaccinated on Feb. 16.

“For today, the vaccine was injected to 4 people, including me, tomorrow 20 more people will be vaccinated. Vaccination continues for people over 65 years old - 30-40 people are vaccinated during the day,” she noted.

Azerbaijan purchases the CoronoVAC vaccine produced by the Chinese Sinovac company.

The vaccines, which are delivered to the country in stages, are initially injected into people aged over 65, health workers, police officers, and people from other risk groups. Vaccination consists of 2 stages: two doses of the drug are administered with an interval of 28 days.