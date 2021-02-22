People can travel from Turkey to Azerbaijan by using biometric identity cards - ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
By Samir Ali - Trend:
People can travel from Turkey to Azerbaijan by using biometric identity cards, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on Feb. 22.
The visa-free travel between Azerbaijan and Turkey is available via machine-readable identity cards, which contain biometric data in accordance with the standards of document #9303 of the International Civil Aviation Organization and its current applications.
