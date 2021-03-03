Azerbaijan confirms 161 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 319 new COVID-19 cases, 161 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 234,662 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,839 of them have recovered, and 3,223 people have died. Currently, 2,600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,205 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,602,884 tests have been conducted so far.