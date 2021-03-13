Results of study conducted on mineral water resources in Azerbaijan unveiled
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijan should be more extensively using its mineral sources for medical purposes, Trend reports referring to the results of a study conducted in Azerbaijan by the initiative of the State Tourism Agency.
According to the study, balneological resources are not fully used in Azerbaijan.
“Sources of hydrocarbon mineral waters in Azerbaijan are widespread in the territory of the Lesser Caucasus and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. These are Nakhajir (Ordubad), Badamly (Babek), Turshsu (Shusha), Gizilja (Gadabay), Darydagh (Julfa), Istisu (Kalbajar),” the agency message reads.
New appointments in Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and its structure
Latest
Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman interact over telephone, express satisfaction over steady growth in India-Saudi partnership
Big confidence in Azerbaijan: Foreign companies compete for restoration of Karabakh region - French Lagazetteaz.fr
Heads of Karabakh Revival Fund and Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO)
New appointments in Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and its structure