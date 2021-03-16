Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov talks price increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has spoken about the recent increase in prices touched upon by the MPs at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on March 16 during the discussion of the report on the activity of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2020, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani government keeps this issue under constant control,” Asadov added. “The State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Supervision conducts daily monitoring.”

"In many cases, there are issues beyond our control,” the Azerbaijani prime minister added. “An increase in prices occurs in the countries that are our trading partners and we cannot influence this. As for the increase in fuel prices, in this regard, farmers and entrepreneurs in the field of public transport are provided with subsidies."