Mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam results in casualties
Aghdam, Azerbaijan, March 16
By Samir Ali - Trend:
One civilian died and three were wounded as a result of explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, the special correspondent of the Karabakh bureau of Trend news agency reports.
The incident occurred in Yusifjanli village liberated from occupation.
The identity of those individuals has not yet been established.
In accordance with the preliminary data, these are internally displaced people from Hajigervend village of Aghdam district.
The fact is under investigation.
