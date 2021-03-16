Azerbaijani gymnasts to perform at World Championship in Bulgaria
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani athletes will take part in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship, to be held on March 26-28 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Trend reports referring to the website of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).
Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts, namely, Narmina Samadova and Arzu Jalilova in the individual program.
Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina will perform in the group exercises.
Latest
Armenia caused great damage to Azykh cave, they will pay for all this damage - Azerbaijani President
Let them come and see how Christian sites are protected in different parts of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
President Aliyev about Albanian temple: If this were Armenian church, would they leave it in such state?
Some foreign journalists were claiming that Hadrut was in hands of Armenians - Azerbaijani president