Azerbaijani gymnasts to perform at World Championship in Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes will take part in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship, to be held on March 26-28 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Trend reports referring to the website of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts, namely, Narmina Samadova and Arzu Jalilova in the individual program.

Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina will perform in the group exercises.