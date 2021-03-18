Trend TV reports from St. John's Church in Khojavand's Tugh village
KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, Mar.18
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Within a media tour to the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation started on March 17, journalists got acquainted with the Church of Saint John in the village of Tugh in the Khojavand district, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.
In this church, built in the 13th century, there was a club during the Soviet era.
During the years of occupation, the Armenians made an attempt to Armenianize it.
Meliks of the Dizag Melik are buried in the churchyard.
