Social isolation is not a hindrance for learning (PHOTO)

The next round of English language courses for journalists organized by Azercell Telecom, the country's leading mobile operator, which has carried out numerous projects that focus on the development of media representatives, improvement of their professional skills, building international relations and making the most of digital sources in English, has come to an end. The courses were initially conducted in a classroom format by qualified instructors of Language Solutions Training Center, but later successfully continued online during the lockdown period due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The courses, designed for those working in print, electronic and broadcast media, provide journalists with the opportunity to improve their English language skills in grammar, speaking, listening and writing.

In addition, three journalists who excelled for their active participation in the courses were presented digital gifts from the company during the online awards ceremony. Vahid Mursaliyev, President of Azercell Telecom, congratulated the media representatives and stressed the importance of using resources in different languages to prepare the latest information and exchange information among the media outlets on an international scale.

Azercell has been providing language courses for journalists for over 11 years. So far, hundreds of media representatives have attended specialized English courses. In addition, seminars and trainings conducted by well-known trainers from abroad are regularly organized by the company to familiarize local journalists with the latest media news and trends, to exchange different experiences, acquaintance with international journalism school. The company offers Mediacell tariff for media representatives, which is currently used by more than 7,000 journalists. Azercell also provided the reporters, brave warriors of the media battlefield, sent to the frontline during the Patriotic War, with the airtime and mobile data in the amount of 100 AZN. Azercell intends to continue its projects aimed at developing and supporting the media in the country.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business STEVIE Awards. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Stevie Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.