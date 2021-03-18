No special plastic card for mandatory health insurance to be needed by citizens - Agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
No special plastic card will be required for citizens of Azerbaijan to use the services of mandatory medical insurance (MHI), the head of the department at the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Vugar Gurbanov said, Trend reports on Mar.18.
According to Gurbanov, from January 1, 2021, payments for the MHI have been deduced from the wages of all working groups of the population.
"The citizens apply to a medical institution with an ID card and after entering the PIN code into the system can get acquainted with all the necessary information."
He reminded that from April 1 this year the MHI services will be available for all citizens of Azerbaijan.
