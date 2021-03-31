Azerbaijani agency talks demined section of Fuzuli-Shusha road (PHOTO)

Society 31 March 2021 12:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani agency talks demined section of Fuzuli-Shusha road (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

An area of 200,000 square meter section of the road being built from Fuzuli to the city of Shusha, has been demined, Representative of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Madat Mammadov told Trend’s Karabakh bureau on Mar.31.

According to Mammadov, the area covers the villages of Alkhanly and Seyidahmadli of the Fizuli district.

"As a result, 207 anti-tank, 168 anti-personnel mines, and 5 pieces of unexploded munitions were found and neutralized," he added.

The Fuzuli district and Shusha city had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
