Embassy of India organizes Interactive Webinar to promote Indian spices (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Embassy of India in Baku, in collaboration with Spices Board of India organized an online Interactive webinar to promote Indian spices on 09 April 2021, with participation of more than 70 business persons from India and Azerbaijan. Spice Board is the flagship organization for the development and worldwide promotion of Indian spices.

In his keynote address, Mr. D. Sathiyan, Chairman and Secretary, Spices Board highlighted the strength of Indian Spices in global market and expressed his desire for expanding the market share of Indian spices in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the webinar, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Mr. B. Vanlalvawna underlined the increasing interest for bilateral cooperation in spice trade and potential of Indian spices in Azerbaijan.

Presentation by Spices Board on India’s Strength in Spice Sector highlighted spice basket of India and volume of spice export of India. It was noted that India is the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices; the country produces about 75 of the 109 varieties listed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and accounts for half of the global trading in spices.

Ms. Shabnam Nuriyeva, Director of ASK Consulting, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) gave information about new bilateral trade platform in Azerbaijan which may be used by Indian Spice Exporters to promote their products in Azerbaijani market.

During online interaction, top Indian spice business persons demonstrated their interest in exploring cooperation with Azerbaijani counterparts.

Bilateral trade between India and Azerbaijan in 2020 was US$ 582.8 million. India was 8th major trade partner sharing 2.4 % in Azerbaijan’s total trade. Total spice import by Azerbaijan from India was US Dollar 759 thousand accounting for 15.9% of total import of spices in 2020.