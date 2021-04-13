Baku to host international gymnastics competitions again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku prepares to host international competitions again after a one-year break, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on Apr. 13.

The holding of the competitions, postponed in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduled for May of this year, was authorized by the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, taking into account the importance of these events.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is a license for the Tokyo Olympic Games, will be held in Baku on May 7-9, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will be held on May 21-23, and the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship will be held on May 27-29, 2021.

These competitions are planned to be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in our country, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.

In view of the urgent preventive measures taken in our country in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, out of eight international tournaments, which were scheduled to be held in Baku for 2020, only two were held. The rest of the competition was canceled or postponed.