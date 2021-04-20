Azerbaijan confirms 2,197 more COVID-19 cases, 1,946 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,197 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 303,858 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 267,485 of them have recovered, and 4,203 people have died. Currently, 32,170 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,777 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,128,656 tests have been conducted so far.