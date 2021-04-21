Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final of European Championship in Basel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova reached the final of the European Championship in Artistic Gymnastics in Basel (Switzerland) in the vault, Trend reports.

Marina Nekrasova scored 13.983 points for the vault and took the fourth position. Nekrasova also performed an exercise on a balance beam, for which she received 10.633 points.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast Milana Minakovskaya scored a total of 41.974 points based on the results of four exercises in the competition (vault - 12.100 points, uneven bars - 9.500 points, beam - 8.708 points, floor exercises - 11.666 points).

The European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics are held in Basel on April 21-25, 2021. The competition is attended by 268 athletes from 38 countries.

Azerbaijan at the men's gymnastics competition will be represented by Agamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov.