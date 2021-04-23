A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO)

Society 23 April 2021 11:13 (UTC+04:00)
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO)

Hello everyone! Are you interested in education abroad? Then this interview will be interesting to you. Today we talk to Ayan Aliyeva, director of A-level Education Center. Hello, Ayan xanim!

- Hello! Can you introduce yourself for our readers?

- My name is Ayan Aliyeva, I am A-level director for nearly 15 years. We have collaborations with many universities, and EU Business School is one of them.

- Can you give us general information about EU Business School?

- EU Business School was founded in 1973. It is an international school with campuses in Munich, Barcelona, Geneva and Montreal. A-level Education Center is a partner with EU Business School for a couple of years already. Today I want to convince you that if you want to study abroad, this is the best choice.

Students are offered preparatory courses, for Bachelors and Master’s program with small and dynamic classes in English. If English is not your first language, you have to take Foundation program. Students are prepared for a career in a dynamic business world. EU Business School is the place, where future financial analysts, accountants and entrepreneurs are born.

- Does EU Business School specialize only in business?

- This university is a synthesis of lots of business programs. The stress in learning is put on getting up-to-date practical business skills. Teachers of EU Business School are practical business consultants, founders and CEOs of companies, who have a great experience in their areas.

- What can you tell about the student life in the university?

- EU Business School campuses are located in some of the most dynamic European cities, which are rich in their cultural heritage. Trips to other cities and countries are organized; excursions and trainings to big European companies take place, so that students can enjoy studying hard.

How did the pandemic influence the style of learning?

- Initially EU Business School had both bachelors and masters programs. In the 2020-2021 season studying was flexible: both online and offline.During an academic year there are a few dates when a student can start studying. The goal of EU Business School is supplying students with high quality education in a comfortable environment.

- What is the process of admission to EU Business School?

- The process of admission is relatively easy. Students can upload/send documents online. Candidates are evaluated using standardized tests like IELTS and TOEFL. In addition, there should be a copy of a document about previous education.

- Can a student stay in the country after studying and are there chances to find work?

- School has connections with local companies in the cities where there are campuses, therefore students can find an internship or work after graduation. Among EU Business School partners, there are such institutions as financial chamber of Geneva, Jazz festival in Montreal, TEDx in Switzerland, Munich and Barcelona, International organization of Labor. The majority of alumni work during the 6 months after graduation, do an internship or continue studying on a next level program. EU Business School career center does individual consultations for students and helps with writing CV, interviews, finding opportunities for networking. Among the companies and organizations where alumni work are the following: UNESCO, SONY, FACEBOOK, MICROSOFT, WWF, Nestle, Deloitte, Wolkswagen, Nike, IBM, Novartis.

- Why do students choose EU Business School?

- EU Business School takes leader positions in international rankings of business universities, for example 1st place in online MBA program in international ranking of CEO magazine; 4 stars for unique accomplishments in the sphere of business education in QSStars system; 5th place in Europe in investments to education according to QS ranking; 6th place in the list of the best business schools for women according to Capital version; 14th place in the world in online MBA according to QS top MBA ranking; Among 20 best business schools in the world according to the opinion of China Economic Review; the best results of students’ preparation quality according to QStop MBA ranking.

It means that this university fits into the highest standards. If you dream about a career in business, choose EU Business School. You will not regret!

- Thanks a lot for the interview!

- Thanks a lot! I wish you good luck!

A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for hangar construction
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for hangar construction
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender for equipment repair
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender for equipment repair
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture extends tender for purchase of necessary goods
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture extends tender for purchase of necessary goods
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals share of agricultural, forestry, fish output for 1Q2021 Uzbekistan 11:56
Georgian Railway increases cargo transportation Transport 11:54
Armenia's PM interested in continuing co-op with Soros Foundation - expert Commentary 11:53
Army to convert Base hospital into 1000-bed Covid facility Other News 11:47
Young Turks: Startups that created solutions to aid in fight against COVID pandemic Other News 11:43
US lawmakers expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in India, appeal for help Other News 11:41
Bulgaria's import of Turkish cars increase in 1Q2021 Turkey 11:39
S&P's assigns credit rating for bonds issued by Uzbekistan's UzAuto Motors JSC Transport 11:34
Oil climbs on hopes for demand recovery, India's virus surge caps gains Oil&Gas 11:34
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan down Finance 11:32
Pfizer to offer vaccine to Iranian govt at ‘not-for-profit’ rate Informer 11:30
India gifts 39 ambulances, 6 school buses to Nepal Arab World 11:28
Organic farming revolution in India Other News 11:28
East Asian fund buys Investing.com for $500m Israel 11:26
Tesla CEO Musk puts $100 mln jolt into quest for carbon removal US 11:19
Uniper’s power plants reduce gas consumption Oil&Gas 11:16
Daimler raises outlook, says chip shortage may impact Q2 sales Europe 11:16
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan expanding use of renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 11:15
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) Society 11:13
Kazakhstan sees decreases in trade with Croatia y-o-y Business 11:12
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom signs agreement to sell share in Ortalyk subsidiary Business 11:07
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for hangar construction Tenders 11:03
Restoration of houses damaged by Armenian shelling starts in Azerbaijan's Ganja (PHOTO) Society 11:03
Uniper to invest €2.7B for its carbon-neutral goals Oil&Gas 10:58
Turkey, Azerbaijan to join efforts to develop seaports Turkey 10:55
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 23 Uzbekistan 10:51
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:44
Carpets have been at heart of Azerbaijani art and culture - Euronews Society 10:43
Azerbaijan sees decrease in oil prices Finance 10:43
Russia organizes another charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 10:43
Hungary to widen services activity as vaccination rate nears 40% Europe 10:39
Azerbaijani state structures gradually transition information systems to G-Cloud - ministry ICT 10:39
Azercell’s high-speed mobile internet continues to cover on and under the ground Society 10:21
High provision of reserves positively affects Azerbaijan's sovereign rating - Gazprombank Finance 10:15
Azerbaijan establishes Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center Economy 10:02
Azerbaijan's MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Najaflar village (VIDEO) Politics 10:01
Azerbaijan maintaining stable credit position despite pandemic - Renaissance Capital Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 23 Finance 09:52
Georgia, Bulgaria aiming for improvement of maritime shipping Transport 09:52
Growing share of renewables to cause electricity price volatility Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijan enters era of fourth industrial revolution based on artificial intelligence - Ministry ICT 09:32
India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day Other News 09:10
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city following Armenia's attack – war crime, French lawyer says Politics 09:04
Georgia shares data on revenues from excise taxes in 1Q2021 Finance 09:03
EBRD aims to finance main economic spheres in Georgia Business 09:02
13 patients killed in hospital fire in western India Other News 08:53
Azerbaijan applies world experience in construction of digital cities ICT 08:23
Russia and Azerbaijan interested in Georgian mussels and oysters Business 08:17
Lending to legal entities, individuals in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan drops Finance 08:14
Georgia reveals volume of taxes, paid by its citizens Finance 08:14
Azerbaijan discloses data on 1Q2021 oil export to Israel Oil&Gas 08:01
EU leaders seek to lead climate action in carbon trading Europe 07:14
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter logs another successful flight on Mars World 06:12
More than 874,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours World 04:56
Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says Iran 03:49
3 rockets land near Baghdad airport in Iraq Arab World 02:47
Israel reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 837,668 in total Israel 01:57
Eight missing in Shanghai factory fire Other News 01:07
Georgian FM meets Turkish counterpart in Bucharest Georgia 00:23
UN Environment, WHO support Georgia in deciding on regulation on lead paint Business 00:01
Uzbekistan’s business activity index sharply increases Business 00:01
55 new cases of "double mutation" variant found in UK in latest week Europe 22 April 23:52
Azerbaijani athlete reaches final of European Artistic Gymnastics Championships Society 22 April 23:25
Azerbaijan's banking sector wraps up 1Q2021 with profit Finance 22 April 23:03
Internet data transmission speed slightly down in Azerbaijan ICT 22 April 23:02
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 22 April 23:01
Georgia sees increase in vegetables export Business 22 April 22:56
State Customs Committee discloses export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia Oil&Gas 22 April 22:20
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture extends tender for purchase of necessary goods Tenders 22 April 22:20
Flydubai to resume flights at Georgian Batumi International Airport Construction 22 April 22:19
Polymetal International boosts gold output in Kazakhstan, Russia Business 22 April 22:19
Brazil reports 3,472 more deaths Other News 22 April 22:08
Kazakh gas supply company opens tender for construction of operational base Tenders 22 April 21:34
Georgia unveils data on exports of fruits and nuts in 1Q2021 Business 22 April 21:33
Azerbaijan plans to increase production of fish and fish products Business 22 April 21:31
Turkey’s export of furniture and timber to Turkmenistan down Turkey 22 April 21:31
Kyrgyzstan ranks second in world in terms of cheapest mobile internet Kyrgyzstan 22 April 21:16
Iran's annual exports of dried fruit, nuts grows %42 Iran 22 April 21:14
Georgia opens 69-th online session of UN Economic Commission for Europe Business 22 April 20:25
World community must know about Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan – French lawyer Politics 22 April 20:19
PM Modi announces India-US partnership on climate, clean energy Other News 22 April 19:58
Azerbaijan Airlines to start operating special flights to London Economy 22 April 19:46
Building of Azerbaijan’s Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex to look like crater from above Politics 22 April 19:19
Strengthening confidence-building measures in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations most important - Russian MFA Politics 22 April 19:17
Georgia publishes budget performance report of 1Q2021 Finance 22 April 19:08
French lawyers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, shelled by Armenia during war (PHOTO) Politics 22 April 18:59
EIB financing helped to launch 60 satellites into space in 2020 ICT 22 April 18:14
EIB likely to support dev’t of renewable energy sphere in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 22 April 18:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 22 Society 22 April 18:12
Azerbaijan confirms 2,047 more COVID-19 cases, 2,610 recoveries Society 22 April 18:00
Baku entitled to demand compensation from Armenia – Russian political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 April 17:58
IATA revises 2021 forecasts of world airlines losses Transport 22 April 17:56
Azerbaijan to open tourism bureau in Israel Business 22 April 17:50
Belarus to supply components for Azerbaijan to assemble tractors in 2021 Transport 22 April 17:47
Several more Russian airlines allowed to operate flights to Baku Transport 22 April 17:45
EIB exploring new project ideas to support digitalization across Eastern Partnership ICT 22 April 17:44
SOCAR won't participate in sales of Antipinski Refinery’s property Oil&Gas 22 April 17:43
NCOC talks Marine Access Channels Project plans at Kazakh Kashagan field Oil&Gas 22 April 17:43
Azerbaijan's Aghdam in complete ruins - French lawyer Politics 22 April 17:42
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank notes decrease of inflation rate Finance 22 April 17:40
All news