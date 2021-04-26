Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 26
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26
Trend:
Some 365 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 362 citizens, and the second one to three citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,423,660 citizens have been vaccinated, 939,460 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 484,200 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
