Azerbaijan to continue importing COVID-19 vaccines - Health Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6
Trend:
The supply of vaccines against coronavirus to Azerbaijan will continue, Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports.
Musayev made the statement at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the official, it is possible that in the future, vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan will be seasonal.
“In this regard, Azerbaijan is negotiating with all vaccine manufacturers,” Musayev said.
