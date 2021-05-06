Azerbaijan to continue importing COVID-19 vaccines - Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

The supply of vaccines against coronavirus to Azerbaijan will continue, Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports.

Musayev made the statement at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the official, it is possible that in the future, vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan will be seasonal.

“In this regard, Azerbaijan is negotiating with all vaccine manufacturers,” Musayev said.