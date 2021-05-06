Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 6
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6
Trend:
Some 27,777 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on May 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,290 citizens, and the second one to 23,487 citizens per day.
Totally, up until now, 992,252 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 987,962 people, and the second - by 601,631 people.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
