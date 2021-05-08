Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku organized at high level - Georgian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is organized at a high level, Georgian gymnast Ketevan Arbolishvili told Trend.

"At the World Cup in Baku, my main task is to perform well. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has made changes in the conduct of sports competitions. Most tournaments in the world are held without spectators. I must admit that it is a little difficult for me to perform in a hall where there are no spectators - no one applauds, encourages, support can’t be felt. Before the World Cup in Baku, I was at a competition in Bulgaria, so I get used to the new rules. I try, despite everything, to show good results," she said.

"The work of the organizing committee of the competitions in Baku is polished, everyone knows their job perfectly, they do their job flawlessly. I participate in competitions in Azerbaijan for the fifth time. I came here before when I was a junior. I like everything here," Arbolishvili added.

On May 8, the second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In the individual program, the Graces demonstrate exercises with clubs and bands. There will also be a qualification of teams in group exercises, which will present a program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs. According to the results of the qualification, the finalists will be determined.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Daria Sorokina.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will be awarded the AGFTrophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.