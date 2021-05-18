Azerbaijan confirms 432 more COVID-19 cases, 1,024 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 432 new COVID-19 cases, 1,024 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died, Trend reports on May 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 330,701 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 316,439 of them have recovered, and 4,802 people have died. Currently, 9,460 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,116 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,404,046 tests have been conducted so far.