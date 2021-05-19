EU, UNDP and State Agency on Vocational Education begin training for future vocational education managers in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Baku, 19 May 2021 – The European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Agency on Vocational Education kicked off the new training program for future vocational education managers.

The “Leadership and Management in VET” training will last until mid-July 2021. The participants who have successfully completed the training program will be prioritized for senior management positions – such as ‘director’ and ‘deputy director’ in vocational education institutions.

Out of 250 applicants, a total of 25 people have been selected to participate in the intensive 9 weeks program. The selection process was carried out in two stages, including interviews. The assessment committee included members of the SAVE and project experts.

This program will consist of 120 hours of 5 modules in a series of topics, including leadership, strategic planning and management, monitoring and evaluation processes, quality assurance systems, financial and administrative management, and legislation. The aim is also to equip the participants with modern skills and knowledge to professionally navigate in today’s era of vocational education.

All candidates who will successfully complete the training will receive certificates.

This expert program is organized as part of the “VET for the Future: Development of VET Providers’ Excellence in Azerbaijan” project which is funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP in partnership with the State Agency on Vocational Education. Its main objective is to help modernize VET institutions in Azerbaijan to deliver trainings tailored to the current needs of the labor market.

