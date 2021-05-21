Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The first day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition among age groups has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 21.

Before the start of the competition, a presentation of the participating countries took place.

Today, athletes in the 12-14 age group will have qualifying competitions in the individual program among men, as part of a trio and mixed pairs. Gymnasts in the 15-17 age group will perform in the individual program for women and as part of a trio.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries will take part in them.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 will compete for the championship in the framework of the competition.

Gymnasts will perform in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. In addition, athletes in the 15-17 age group will compete in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.