Finalists, performing in mixed pairs, at Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition disclosed

Society 22 May 2021 18:31 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists among 15-17-year-old athletes, performing in mixed pairs, have been named during the second day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 22.

Two pairs, representing Russia (20.000 points and 19.950 points) and Turkey (19.500 points and 19.175 points), as well as pairs from Bulgaria (19.800 points), Romania (19.700 points), Italy (19.650 points) and Portugal (19.250 points) reached the final.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshana Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

