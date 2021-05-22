Very pleasant atmosphere reigns in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - gymnast from Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

A very pleasant and friendly atmosphere reigns in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, participant of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, athlete from Moldova Gleb Maksimchuk told Trend.

"Here you can concentrate on the program, absolutely nothing distracts. If we talk about my performance today, then not everything worked out, in the first element I lost my balance a little".

Gleb Maksimchuk noted that he arrived in Baku with the team two days before the start of the competition.

"We had enough time to prepare. All necessary conditions have been created for athletes at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. At this tournament, in addition to a good performance, one of the tasks for me is to gain competitive experience, test my strength at such an important and large sports event".

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshana Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.