PwC Azerbaijan and Pasha Bank discussed post-pandemic business transformation processes

Today, on 24 May 2021, PwC Azerbaijan together with PASHA Bank jointly organized a hybrid conference on the topic of the post-pandemic business transformation and megatrends. The event was held in the Fairmont hotel. The meeting was organised in an innovative format involving both live discussion and online translation. More than 70 executives from private and public sectors attended the event.

Adapting to the future and staying relevant in unpredictable times - this was the key message of the conference delivered by the speakers from PwC and Pasha Bank. The conference featured keynote speeches by Jalal Orujov, member of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank, Mike Jennings, Advisory Partner of PwC Czech Republic and panel discussion with Emin Shikhgayibov, Advisory Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, Javid Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of PASHA Bank, Jalal Orujov, member of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank. Movlan Pashayev, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, was moderating the panel discussion.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, the Chairman of PASHA Bank, Taleh Kazimov noted that only companies that invest in customer experience and correctly identify their needs, adapt quickly to changes and have the ability to make quick decisions and as a result succeed in such unexpected developments.

The event was led by Movlan Pashayev who talked about PwC’s ADAPT framework and shared the results of PwC Azerbaijan’s 4th Annual CEO Survey.

"According to the results of PwC Azerbaijan's 4th annual CEO Survey based on the answers of 121 CEOs, 60% of Azerbaijani CEOs plan investments in digital transformation and 67% of them believe that a skilled, educated and adaptable workforce is a top business priority. This is the direct indicator that the leaders in Azerbaijan are of opinion that digitisation and upskilling are critical to a future success, in rapidly evolving country economies underpinned by AI, robotics and other emerging technologies "- stated Mr. Pashayev in his speech.