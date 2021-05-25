Azerbaijan names athletes to perform at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Italy's Pesaro, Trend reports referring to the website of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova will perform in the individual program.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Pesaro will take place on May 28-30, 2021.

Earlier, the World Cup stages were held on March 26-28 in Sofia (Bulgaria), April 16-18 - in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and May 7-9 - in Baku (Azerbaijan).