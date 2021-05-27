Azerbaijanis hold rallies in US cities on occasion of Republic Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

With the support of the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, on the initiative and with the organizational support of the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis and a member of the Utah-Azerbaijan Community, information campaigns were held in three US cities on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day, the state committee told Trend.

In Manhattan (New York), Los Angeles (California), and Atlanta (Georgia), cars with LED panels were moving along the streets, on which the words ‘May 28 - Republic Day of Azerbaijan’ and ‘The First Democratic Republic in the East’, as well as images of the Heydar Aliyev Center building, highlighted with the colors of the state flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey, types of historical, cultural and religious monuments the cities of Shusha, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Aghdam, which were previously liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as the Khudafarin bridge and other sights of Azerbaijan.