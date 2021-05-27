Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 27
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27
Trend:
Some 50,903 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 41,421 citizens, and the second one to 9,482 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 2,106,889 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,226,201 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 880,688 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
