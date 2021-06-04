First crash at Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The first crash took place during FIA F-2 Practice Session in Baku on June 4, held as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

So, the pilot of the Campos Racing team Roy Nissany lost control of the car and crashed into the enclosure. As a result of damages, the car was taken off the circuit.

The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 is being held in Baku on June 4-6.