Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 5

Some 47,366 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 41,631 citizens, and the second one to 5,735 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,513,085 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,581,890 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 931,195 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.