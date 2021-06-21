Azerbaijan confirms 28 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 28 new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died, Trend reports on June 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,521 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,599 of them have recovered, and 4,963 people have died. Currently, 959 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,115 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,680,977 tests have been conducted so far.