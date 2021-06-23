Azerbaijan's deputy PM holding meeting in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
A meeting of the commission, created to assess the situation with water resources in the certain part of the Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, is being held in Aghdam city, Trend's Karabakh bureau report on June 23.
Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev is chairing the meeting.
