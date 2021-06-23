Azerbaijan's deputy PM chairs meeting in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added: first version posted on 11:36

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

A meeting of the commission, created to assess the situation with water resources in certain parts of the Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, was held in Aghdam city on June 23, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam district.

Mustafayev noted that large-scale work is being carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“During our visit to Aghdam, we watched construction work. Roads, buildings, schools are being built here, the territory is being revived,“ Mustafayev said.

According to the deputy PM, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the prosperity of the liberated territories will be ensured, which will become one of the most beautiful corners of not only Azerbaijan, but also the world.

“Construction work in the liberated territories is proceeding at a rapid pace. Today on June 23, we held in Aghdam a meeting of the commission created by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 15, 2020 in order to ensure the efficient use of water resources, improve water management and coordinate work in this area. Its main goal is to ensure the efficient use of water resources of the liberated territories,” Mustafayev said.

“It is necessary to assess the surface water resources in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. For this, it is planned to install 13 hydrological stations in Karabakh. The places for the installation of the stations have already been determined.” he said.

“There are 13 large rivers and nine reservoirs in the liberated territories. There are proposals for the construction of new reservoirs in accordance with the relief of the territory. These proposals will be studied and presented to the country's leadership,” Mustafayev said.

“A serious problem for the conduct of activities is the mine threat. As the territories are cleared of mines, repair and construction work at water facilities will continue," the deputy prime minister said.

The water resources of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are estimated at 2 billion cubic meters. These resources will fully meet the demand for water.

"As President Ilham Aliyev said, the country is preparing a map of water resources. Work on this map is ongoing. We will try to present its first version in electronic form in the near future,” he said.

He stressed that it is necessary to re-assess water resources.

“For this purpose, it is planned to drill exploratory wells to clarify the groundwater reserves, and the Aghdam district is no exception,” Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev noted that the issue of construction of new water pipelines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is being considered.

“The development of agriculture in the liberated territories is one of the main directions. In this context, the provision of irrigation water is a priority, and in this regard, additional measures will be taken,” he said.

“The construction of new channels is also being considered. For example, the Gyz Galasy reservoir was built on the Araz River. In accordance with the agreement signed with the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2016, the equal joint use of the resources of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasy reservoirs is envisaged,” the deputy prime minister said.

“Azerbaijan can build a new water canal from the Giz Galasy reservoir and take 50 cubic meters of water per second from the reservoir. We will begin design work to provide irrigation using these opportunities,” Mustafayev noted.