Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 51 new COVID-19 cases, 76 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on June 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,676 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,870 of them have recovered, and 4,965 people have died. Currently, 841 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,879 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,706,051 tests have been conducted so far.