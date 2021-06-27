Azerbaijani military pilots accomplish more tasks within "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held with the participation of Azerbaijani military pilots in Konya, Turkey continue, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the next day of the exercises, the flight crew of the Azerbaijan Air Force performed another combat mission to destroy an imaginary enemy’s ground and air targets.

According to the task, the military pilots organized air patrols, detected and destroyed an imaginary enemy attempting to violate the air space, as well as struck the enemy's manpower and armored vehicles.