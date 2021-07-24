Azerbaijani shooter joins quest for medals at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
Trend:
The Summer Olympic Games 2020, in which the Azerbaijani national team also participates, continues in Tokyo, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan's Ruslan Lunyev is participating in the competitions as a pneumatic pistol shooter (10 meters).
Lunyev made his debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics and took 15th place in the competition.
Latest
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president
Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan almost six times higher than external public debt - president
Results of first six months indicate that economy of Azerbaijan already overcame recession - President Aliyev
There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for Dashkasan - President Aliyev
Armenia’s attempts to aggravate situation in region by firing at Azerbaijani positions – unacceptable – MFA
Adherence to principles of trilateral statement - guarantee of peace and stability in region – Russian analyst