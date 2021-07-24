Fire extinguished in mined area in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The short number ‘112’ of the hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has received information about a fire in an open area and partly in a forest belt in a mined area near the village of Shahyeri in the Khojavand district (previously liberated from Armenian occupation), Trend reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.
Two helicopters of the ministry squadron were involved in extinguishing the fire.
Thanks to promptly taken measures, the spread of fire to the forest area was prevented. The fire has been extinguished.
Latest
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president
Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan almost six times higher than external public debt - president
Results of first six months indicate that economy of Azerbaijan already overcame recession - President Aliyev
There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for Dashkasan - President Aliyev