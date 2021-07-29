Weapons, ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
Weapons and ammunition were found in Chanagchy village of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, the Barda district group of the press- service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on July 29.
A machine gun, three assault rifles, seven grenades, one shell for a grenade launcher, two ammunition storage for an assault rifle, 269 shells of different caliber were found in the village.
