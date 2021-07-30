Azerbaijan wins first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:
Azerbaijani judoka Iryna Kindzerska won a bronze medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Japan's Tokyo, Trend reports on July 30.
Performing in the 78+kg weight category, Kindzerska defeated Shiyan Xu from China.
She won the first medal in Tokyo for the Azerbaijani Olympic team.
