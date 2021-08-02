Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.2
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2
Trend:
Some 844 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 649 citizens, and the second one to 195 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 5,041,622 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,924,126 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,117,496 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
