Rhythmic gymnastics competition kicks off at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Rhythmic gymnastics competitions have started in Tokyo as part of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Trend reports.

Qualification in individual all-around will take place today. In the individual program, Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova. The athlete will demonstrate exercises with a ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs.

The individual all-around final will take place on 7 August.

Also on August 7, qualifying competitions in group all-around will be held, at which Azerbaijan will be represented by a team consisting of Zeynab Gummatova, Lyaman Alimuradova, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.

The final in the group all-around will take place on 8 August.