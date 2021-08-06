Rhythmic gymnastics competition kicks off at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6
Trend:
Rhythmic gymnastics competitions have started in Tokyo as part of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Trend reports.
Qualification in individual all-around will take place today. In the individual program, Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova. The athlete will demonstrate exercises with a ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs.
The individual all-around final will take place on 7 August.
Also on August 7, qualifying competitions in group all-around will be held, at which Azerbaijan will be represented by a team consisting of Zeynab Gummatova, Lyaman Alimuradova, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.
The final in the group all-around will take place on 8 August.
