Azerbaijan confirms 2,674 COVID-19 cases, 576 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,674 new COVID-19 cases, 576 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 3359,732 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country,337,021of them have recovered, and 5,109 people have died. Currently, 17,602 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,575 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,164,163 tests have been conducted so far.