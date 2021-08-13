Azerbaijan confirms 1,769 more COVID-19 cases, 648 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,769 new COVID-19 cases, 648 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 361,501 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 337,669 of them have recovered, and 5,125 people have died. Currently, 18,707 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,945 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,178,108 tests have been conducted so far.
