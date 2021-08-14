Azerbaijani youth must be strong, educated to decently serve Motherland - world champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijani youth must be strong and educated to decently serve the Motherland, the famous Azerbaijani wrestler, world champion Rasul Chunayev, taking part in the trip of representatives of youth and volunteers to Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], told Trend on Aug.14.

"I’m very glad and proud to live in this country. I express my gratitude to the head of our state for giving us this feeling of victory. We, the representatives of youth, are always closely united around him," Chunayev said.

He also noted that the country's lands were liberated at the cost of the blood of martyrs.

"I bow my head to their blessed memory, and wish a speedy recovery to our veterans," added the athlete.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @cingizsafarli