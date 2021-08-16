Case of Azerbaijani ex-ambassador to Serbia sent to court for further consideration (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The investigation department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan completed the investigation of the criminal case against ex-Ambassador Eldar Hasanov, and the case was sent to court for further consideration, the office's press service told Trend on Aug.16.

According to the press service, during the investigation, reasonable suspicions arose that when being Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, and Herzegovina from 2010 to 2020, Hasanov, colluding with a group of persons, embezzled and spent significant budget funds worth over 17.9 million manat (16.8 million euro) under the pretext of purchasing new administrative buildings for embassies, as well as carrying out repair and construction work.

Besides, he legalized over 11.8 million manat (11.1 million euro) despite knowing that these funds were obtained by criminal means, committed an official forgery by deliberately entering false information in official documents. As an official, having abused his powers, significantly damaged the protected interests of the state in the amount of 327,373 manat (180,728 euro), and also spent budget funds in the amount of 192,387 manat (101,761 euro) for illegal purposes.

In this regard, Hasanov was charged under Articles 179.3.2 (embezzlement or spending of especially large amounts), 193-1.3.2 (legalization of funds in especially large amounts or other property obtained by criminal means), 308.2 (abuse of official powers, which entailed grave consequences), 308-1.1 (non-use of the state budget funds for the intended purpose) and 313 (official forgery).

The criminal case, along with the approved indictment, was sent to the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

The case against other participants in the crimes, in which the former ambassador is accused, is being investigated separately.

Recently, some social networks and the media have been disseminating inaccurate information about the state of health of Hasanov. In this regard, it’s reported that he underwent examination and treatment at the military hospital of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the State Security Service, during which no diseases were found that would impede the criminal prosecution.

