Society 21 August 2021 11:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan launches research to create domestic COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Research is underway in Azerbaijan to create a domestic vaccine against coronavirus, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“After many years, research in the field of cell structure has started in Azerbaijan in order to create a vaccine, diagnostics and chemical therapy, and develop new methods to combat infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” the publication says.

